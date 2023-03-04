High school baseball: Four parish teams get wins Friday

Friday was a very good day for parish teams.

Haughton and Benton both won two games. Airline and Parkway each won one.

Haughton defeated Loyola 10-0 in the completion of a that was suspended Thursday. The Bucs then routed the Flyers 18-1 in Game 2 of the series at Loyola.

Benton defeated Slidell 17-1 and Denham Springs 4-1 in nine innings at the Sterlington Sports Complex in the Trey Altick Classic.

Also at the Sterlington Complex in the Altick, Airline blanked Brookhaven, Miss., 2-0 and Parkway downed Slidell 7-4.

At Loyola, Christian Turner went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in the 10-0 win. Austin Anderson also had a home run and two RBI.

Zach Ross picked up his first win of the season.

Colin Rains went 4-for-4 with three RBI in the 18-1 victory. Caleb Brown went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Turner had a double and four RBI. Zach Ross went 2-for-2. Anderson (2-1) got the win and also had two RBI.

The Bucs (6-3) and Flyers (0-8) conclude the series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Haughton.

At the Sterlington Sports Complex, Benton pounded out 19 singles against Slidell in the five-inning game.

Kenner Lauterbach went 4-for-5. Riley Bruton went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Gavin Jacobs went 3-for-4.

Brooks Prewitt and Josh Sanchez had two hits each. Bryson Pierce had three RBI. Cale Latimer and Blake Warner had two each.

Thomas Allen allowed only one hit and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.

The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie against Denham Springs.

Bruton’s one-out double scored Brignac with the go-ahead run. Brignac led off the inning with a single.

Bruton went 3-for-5. Brignac, Pierce and Latimer had two hits apiece.

Starter Sawyer Simmons allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight in four innings.

Latimer allowed just one hit in 4 1-3 innings of relief. He struck out nine. Daniel Jayroe got the save.

Benton (5-5) concludes play in the tournament Saturday at 4 against Destrehan at Ruston High.

Evan Wendrock pitched a three-hitter in Airline’s victory. He struck out six and walked two.

Tyler Ferguson and Caden Long had one RBI each.

Airline (2-6) concludes play in the tournament Saturday against Ouachita Parish at Ouachita Parish at 10 a.m. and University at Cedar Creek at 3.

Barrett Newman went 2-for-3 with a double in Parkway’s win.

Trenton Lape had a bases-loaded triple with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He scored on an error to give the Panthers the 7-4 lead.

Zach Schoenborn had a double.

Colton Smith went four innings for the win. He gave up three hits and one earned run and struck out four.

Hunter Schneider got the save. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in three innings.

Parkway (5-2) concludes play in the tournament Saturday against Walker at 10 and Greenbriar, Ark., at 1. Both games are at the Sterlington Sports Complex.