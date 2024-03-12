High school baseball: Haughton, Airline shut out opponents

The Haughton Bucs and Airline Vikings posted victories Tuesday.

Haughton defeated Minden 13-0 in five innings at Minden. Airline downed Quitman 3-0 at Airline.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Ruston 3-2 at Ruston and Benton dropped a 2-1 decision to Calvary Baptist at Benton.

At Minden, Haughton broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the top of the third then added seven more in the fourth.

Ashton Neighbors went four innings for the win. He allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.

The Bucs had six hits. They also took advantage of seven walks and three hit-by-pitches.

Designated hitter Easton Sellars went 2-for-2. Parker Presley had two RBI. Brayden Stovall and Zach Ross both doubled.

Minden dropped to 9-5. Haughton (11-3) is scheduled to start District 1-5A play Thursday at Captain Shreve at 6.

At Airline, the Vikings had five hits. Jack Henry Smith went 2-for-3 with a double. Austin Smith had an RBI.

Starter Ayden Hawn didn’t allow a hit and walked four in three innings. Silas Endris allowed four hits and struck out four in four innings.

Quitman dropped to 7-4. Airline (6-7) is scheduled to open District 1-5A play Thursday at Byrd at 6.

At Ruston, Parkway pitcher pitcher Sean Waits had a double. Abel Thetford had the Panthers’ only other hit against Ruston’s Peyton Beck.

Waits went the distance. He scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked two.

Ruston improved to 4-11. Parkway (10-4) is scheduled to open District 1-5A play Saturday with home doubleheader against Southwood starting at 1.

At Benton, the Tigers scored their only run in the bottom of the second. Calvary scored its only runs in the top of the third.

Benton had five hits. Griffin Sibley went 2-for-3 with a home run and double. Malachi Zeigler also had a double.

Calvary improved to 10-4. Benton (12-3) is scheduled to open District 1-5A play at Natchitoches Central Thursday at 6.