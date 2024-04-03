Thursday, April 4, 2024

High school baseball: Haughton, Benton pick up non-district victories

by Russell Hedges
The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers picked up non-district victories Wednesday.

Haughton defeated Red River 12-8 at Haughton. Benton split a doubleheader against Cedar Creek in Ruston. The Tigers lost the first game 8-7 and won the second 8-4.

At Haughton, Red River scored seven runs in the top of the first. But the Bucs scored two in the bottom of the inning, four in the second and two in the third to take an 8-7 lead.

After the Bulldogs tied it in the top of the fourth, Haughton took the lead for good with three in the bottom of the inning.

Christian Turner went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and three RBI. Brayden Stovall went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Dalton Meachum went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Braden Adams had three RBI.

Landon Rolland pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one. Trent  McGowen came in with no outs in the first after the seven-run outburst. He allowed one hit, struck out five and walked one.

Haughton (15-9) hosts Byrd Thursday at 6 in the second of a two-game District 1-5A series.

At Cedar Creek, the Cougars scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-1 lead in the first game. Benton rallied with five in the sixth and one in the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Six Tigers combined for seven hits. Caleb Frey went 2-for-3 with a double. Malachi Zeigler had a double and two RBI.  Case Jorden had a hit and an RBI and drew two walks.

Jackson Jones went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the second game. Hudson Brignac went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Zeigler had two hits and two RBI. Frey and Harrison Miller had two hits each.

Kade Bryant got the win. He struck out 13 and walked four in 5 2/3 innings of relief.

Benton (19-9) hosts Southwood in the second of a two-game District 1-5A series Thursday at 6. Cedar Creek is 11-16.

