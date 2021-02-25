High school baseball: Haughton, Benton post second victories of season

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers picked up their second wins of the season Wednesday in home openers.

Haughton defeated Minden 9-4. Benton downed Evangel Christian 13-3.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Downsville 18-3 in its season opener at Downsville.

At Haughton, Peyton Stovall homered for the second straight game as the Bucs pounded out nine hits.

Chandler Lytle’s two-run triple with two outs gave Haughton a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Minden tied it with three runs in the top of the fourth.

Haughton took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Colin Rains, Chase Keith and Austin Anderson all had singles. Lytle picked up his third RBI on a ground out.

Keith went five innings for the win. He allowed five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts. Caleb Brown pitched two scoreless innings.

Haughton (2-0) is scheduled to play home games Saturday against Elysian Fields, Texas, at noon and Atlanta, Texas, at 3.

At Benton, Clint Lasiter went 2-for-3 with a double. Pearce Russell, Gavin Johnson and Rylan Lawrence all had doubles.

Owen Wainscott, Russell, Jack Walters, Cole Latimer and Lawrence had two RBI apiece. The Tigers took advantage of 13 walks.

Benton led 5-3 after four innings then blew the game open with seven runs in the fifth. The Tigers ended the game with a run in the sixth.

Brock Van Hoy got the win. He allowed no hits and one earned run in four innings while striking out seven and walking five.

Grayson Mims allowed two hits and no runs in two innings of relief.

Benton (2-0) is scheduled to host Elysian Fields at 3 Thursday.

In other games Thursday, Airline (0-1) visits Neville, Bossier (0-1) faces North Caddo at Rusheon at 6 and Parkway (0-1) hosts Stanley at 5.