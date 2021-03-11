High school baseball: Haughton, Benton win; Knotts’ walk-off home run lifts Parkway

The Haughton Bucs, Benton Tigers and Parkway Panthers picked up victories Thursday.

Haughton routed North Caddo 19-3 at Haughton. The game was part of the Airline Jason Bland Memorial Tournament.

In the first of a three-game series, Benton defeated New Diana, Texas, 6-2 at New Diana.

In the opener of another three-game series, Parkway edged Evangel Christian 4-3 in eight innings.

In another Jason Bland Tournament game, Airline fell to Texas High 6-4 at Airline.

At Haughton, the Bucs raised their record to 10-0 with the victory in the five-inning game.

Hunter Chavis went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI. Roman Tolbert had two doubles.

Peyton Stovall hit his seventh home run of the season. Carter Griffin had a double.

Tolbert didn’t allow a hit in three innings and struck out six.

Haughton hosts Texas High on Friday at 5 in another Jason Bland tournament game.

At New Diana, Brock Van Hoy pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts.

Benton (8-2) broke open a tight game with four runs in the top of the sixth.

Dane Stearns went 3-for-4. Brady Blaylock and Rylan Lawrence had one triple and two RBI each. Gavin Jacobs had a double.

Blaylock’s triple in the sixth scored two runs and gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead. Lawrence’s scored the first run of the game.

Games 2 and 3 of the series are scheduled for Saturday at noon and 2:30 at Benton.

At Parkway, Hayden Knotts’ leadoff home run in the bottom of the eighth gave Parkway (5-3) the victory.

Brady Norcross smacked a two-out triple to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Sean Waits got the win in relief. He gave up three hits and struck out five with no walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6 Friday at Evangel.

At Airline, Texas High scored four runs, including two with two outs, in the top of the seventh to rally for the victory.

Caleb Hemmings had two of Airline’s seven hits and two RBI.

Carson Carey had a triple and Keegan Lehr had a double.

Airline plays its second tournament game against Ruston at 7 Friday.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.