High school baseball: Haughton, Benton win non-district games

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers won non-district games Friday.

Haughton swept Doyline 9-3 and 15-2 in four innings in a doubleheader at Haughton, and Benton defeated Florien 15-0 at Benton.

In a District 1-5A game, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 7-2 at NSU.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Captain Shreve swept Southwood 13-0 and 18-2 in a doubleheader.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

Captain Shreve (24-8, 10-2) leads the district with Saturday’s doubleheader against Airline left. The Gators can clinch a share of the title with a split and win it outright with a sweep.

Parkway (20-7, 9-3) and Benton (22-9, 8-4) are in second and third, respectively. The Panthers and Tigers will complete their two-game series Saturday at Benton at 1. Each team also has one makeup district game left.

At Haughton, seven Bucs combined for seven hits in the first game. Justin Adkison had a triple and Christian Turner a double.

Adkison went 4 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.

JP Cormier went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI in the second game. Dalton Meachum also went 3-for-3.

Turner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Braden Adams also went 2-for-3. Boston Bockhaus and Trent McGowen had two RBI each.

McGowen went 3 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked none.

Haughton (19-10) closes the regular season Monday at Calvary Baptist at 6 p.m.

At NSU, Airline’s Jack Horton went 2-for-3 with a double.

The Vikings dropped to 12-14 overall and 5-7 in district. Natchitoches Central improved to 21-7 and 8-5.