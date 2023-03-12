High school baseball: Haughton completes sweep of Glenbrook; Parkway takes series against Central-Baton Rouge

The Haughton Bucs completed a three-game sweep of Glenbrook with a 7-5 victory Saturday afternoon at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Parkway split the last two games of a three-game series against Central-Baton Rouge.

The Panthers dropped a 5-4 decision in Saturday’s first game then rebounded with an 11-7 victory in the second. Parkway won the series two games to one.

Airline came close to going 3-0 in the Lakeside tournament. But the Vikings gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh and fell 5-4 to Lakeside in Sibley.

Benton lost the final two games of a three-game series against St. Louis Catholic 9-3 and 5-1 in Lake Charles.

At Haughton, the Bucs trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth.

Haughton took advantage of four walks. Austin Anderson’s bases-loaded double put the Bucs on top 6-5. Anderson stole third and Landon Gaby brought him home with a single.

Justin Adkinson picked up his second win in four innings of relief,

Haughton (11-3) hosts Minden Tuesday at 5 p.m.

At Central, Parkway tied the first game at 4 with a run in the top of the second. But Central scored a run on a one-out single in the bottom of the inning to win it.

Brandon Levy and Trenton Lape both went 2-for-3 with doubles.

Abel Thetford had a triple and Chance Snell a double.

Lape went 2-for-3 with a triple in the second game. Barrett Newman went 2-for-4 with a double.

Sean Waits smacked a three-run home run in the sixth after back-to-back singles by Lape and Newman. Levy had a double.

Colton Smith went five innings for the win. Thetford got the save.

Parkway (10-3) visits Loyola Tuesday at 6.

At Lakeside, Airline led 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. But the Warriors scored two runs on an error and four straight walks to win it,

Collin Wiggins went 3-for-3 with a double. Logan Scripture had a double.

Evan Wendrock allowed just two hits and no earned runs hits in six innings.

Airline (5-8) visits North DeSoto Monday at 6.

At St. Louis Catholic, Kenner Lauterbach went 2-for-3 with a double in the 9-3 loss. Bryson Pierce had three RBI.

Jackson Jones went 2-for-3 in the 5-1 loss. Pierce had a double.

Daniel Jayroe struck out six in four innings,

Benton (5-10) visits Calvary Baptist Tuesday at 6.