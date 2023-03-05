High school baseball: Haughton completes sweep of Loyola; Parkway, Airline win on final day of the Trey Altick Classic

Haughton, Parkway and Airline all won Saturday.

Haughton completed a three-game sweep of Loyola, 8-2, at Haughton.

Parkway won two games in the Trey Altick Classic, defeating Walker 11-7 and Greenbrier, Ark., 5-4.

Airline split games in the Altick. The Vikings routed Ouachita Parish 17-4 and lost to University 7-6 in eight innings.

Benton dropped a 3-2 decision to Destrehan in its final game in the Altick.

At Haughton, Austin Anderson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run.

Caleb Brown went 2-for-4 with two RBI. He also picked up the win with four strikeouts and only one walk in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Haughton (7-3) visits Red River Wednesday.

Parkway’s Barrett Newman went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI against Walker.

Brandon Levy and Zachary Clute both went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Shawn Driggers had a double:

Gabe Armond went four innings for the win.

Levy and Zach Schoenborn had two hits each against Greenbrier. Schoenborn and Ashton Martin had doubles. Sean Waits had two RBI.

Waits pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Parkway (7-2) visits Sterlington Tuesday.

Airline’s Tyler Ferguson went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI against Ouachita.

Clayton Brandon went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Mason Morgan went 3-for-4 with a double. Braden Adams went 3-for-5.

Logan Scripture had two hits, including a double. Caden Long had a double and four RBI.

Ferguson got the win. He allowed three hits and no walks with six strikeouts in three innings.

Ian Sullivan allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings of relief.

Airline (3-7) vists Minden Thursday on the first day of the Lakeside tournament.

The Vikings came close to defeating University despite only getting two hits. The Cubs tied the game at 6 with a run in the bottom of the sixth then won it in the seventh.

Kenner Lauterbach and Bryson Pierce had two hits each against Destrehan. Pierce also drew two walks.

Pierce started and went five innings. He struck out eight. Riley Bruton didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in two innings of relief.

Benton (5-6) hosts Texas High Tuesday.