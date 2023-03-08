High school baseball: Haughton extends winning streak to six

The Haughton Bucs extended their winning streak to six with a 14-2 victory over Red River Wednesday in Coushatta.

Haughton had 14 hits.

Christian Turner went 3-for-4. Caleb Brown, Landon Gaby and Dalton Meachum all had two hits. Meachum had five RBI.

Justin Adkinson earned his first win of the season. JP Cormier pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Haughton (8-3) begins a three-game series against Glenbrook (8-2) Thursday at 5 p.m. at home.

The series features four players who have signed with state Division I colleges.

Haughton’s Colin Rains and Austin Anderson signed with Northwestern State. Glenbrook’s Maddox Mandino signed with Louisiana and Hayden Harmon signed with Louisiana Tech.