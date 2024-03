The Haughton Bucs defeated the Loyola Flyers 6-4 Wednesday night at Haughton.

Justin Adkison (2-0) went 5 2/3 innings for the win.

Trent McGowen entered the game after the Flyers scored three in the top of the seventh and got the final three outs for the save.

Braden Adams had a triple and three RBI.

Haughton (8-2) begins a three-game series against Glenbrook Thursday at 5 p.m. at Haughton.