High school baseball: Haughton, Parkway advance to second round; Airline falls

The Haughton Buccaneers and Parkway Panthers advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with victories Tuesday night.

Haughton, the No. 6 seed, defeated No. 27 Southside 3-0 at Haughton, and No. 22 Parkway downed No. 21 H.L.Bourgeois 11-7 at Parkway.

In another Class 5A game, No. 16 Airline fell to No. 17 Destrehan 4-0 at Airline.

In a Class 1A game Wednesday at 5 p.m., No. 19 Plain Dealing (8-11) visits No. 14 Slaughter Community Charter (6-11).

Haughton (27-6) hosts No. 11 Central-Baton Rouge (26-7), a 7-1 winner over No. 2 Alexandria, in the best-of-3 second round Friday and Saturday.

Parkway (22-13) visits No. 5 Zachary (23-12), a 12-2 winner over No. 28 Captain Shreve.

At Haughton, Austin Anderson pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He also went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Colin Rains went 3-for-3 with a double. Parker Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a double.

The Bucs scored all three runs in the bottom of the first.

Rains led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Chan Lytle’s groundout. He scored on an line-drive single to left field by Anderson.

Roman Tolbert followed with a blast over the right-field fence.

The Bucs had plenty of other scoring opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the third and fifth. All told, Haughton left 11 stranded.

It didn’t matter, though, with Anderson dominating on the mound.

He only got into trouble in one inning.

The Sharks led off the top of the third with back-to-back singles. A sacrifice bunt advanced the runners.

But Anderson struck out two in a row to end the threat.

Thanks to an error and an hit-by-pitch, Southside put runners at first and second with two outs in the fifth. Once again Anderson came through with a strikeout.

At Parkway, the teams combined for 25 hits with the Panthers getting 14.

Tanner Kirkland went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Trenton Lape went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Ashton Martin went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Cameron Fink went 2-for-4.

Cade Josting had two RBI and Barrett Newman had one.

Parkway led 5-0 after four innings, but H.L. Bourgeois cut the lead to one with four in the top of the fifth.

The Panthers answered with three in the bottom of the inning.

Newman brought home Martin with a single for the first run. Martin led off with a single and advanced to third on passed balls.

A bunt into a fielder’s choice by Josting scored Zachary Clute, who had been hit by a pitch.

An error on a grounder by Kirkland allowed Newman to score, making it 8-4.

The Braves didn’t go quietly, scoring three in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game again.

The Panthers again responded, scoring three in the bottom of the frame.

Martin led off with a single and stole second. Shawn Driggers was hit by a pitch.

Martin advance to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. Driggers scored on a sacrifice bunt by Josting.

Kirkland’s double to center field scored Newman to make it 11-7.

Josting, who entered the game with two outs in the top of the sixth, set the Braves down in order in the seventh, striking out two.

At Airline, the Vikings managed just three hits off Destrehan pitcher Noah Simon, who struck out eight and walked none.

Caden Long went 2-for-3.

Airline’s Carter White went the distance. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk.

Airline closed the season 18-14. Destrehan improved to 21-13.