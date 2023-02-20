High school baseball: Haughton, Parkway, Benton win openers; Airline falls to 2022 5A champ West Monroe 1-0

The Haughton Bucs, Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers opened the season with home victories Monday.

Haughton defeated Alexandria 9-6, Parkway topped Cedar Creek 6-2 and Benton downed Evangel Christian 9-1.

The Airline Vikings came close to knocking off 2022 Class 5A state champion West Monroe in their season opener.

But the Rebels scored a run on a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 victory at West Monroe.

That hit was the only one allowed by Airline junior Carter White, a first-team All-District and All-Parish selection last season.

Airline recorded six hits. Clayton Brandon, who was also first-team All-District and All-Parish last year, went 2-for-4.

White walked three and struck out three.

Airline takes on perennial power Barbe on the first day of the Sulphur tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday.

At Haughton, Austin Anderson, the 1-5A Pitcher and Player of the Year and All-Parish MVP last season, got the win. He allowed five hits and struck out nine.

Colin Rains, another 2022 first-team All-District and All-Parish selection, went 3-for-3.

Landon Gaby went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Christian Turner and Caleb Brown had two hits each.

Haughton hosts Northwood Tuesday at 5.

At Parkway, Brian Harvey got his first win in his first game as head coach.

The Panthers recorded seven hits. Abel Thetford went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Winning pitcher Zachary Clute had two RBI.

Clute allowed three hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Brayden Thetford didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Parkway hosts Elysian Fields Tuesday at 6.

At Benton, Bryson Pierce had an RBI-double in the first, per the Benton Tigers Baseball Facebook page.

Gavin Jacobs doubled and scored on an error in the second. The Tigers scored four in the inning and led 6-0.

Tanner Webb struck out three in two innings of relief. Hudson Brignac scored a run on a squeeze play in the second and drove in a run in the sixth.

The Tigers take on Barbe Thursday at 4 in the Sulphur tournament.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or found on teams’ official online sources such as GameChanger and official social media. It will be updated if more information is provided.