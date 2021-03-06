High school baseball: Haughton, Parkway, Benton win

The Haughton Bucs, Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers posted victories Friday.

Haughton defeated Loyola College Prep 15-4 at Loyola, Parkway downed Ruston 4-2 in the Ouachita Christian tournament and Benton routed El Dorado, Ark., 15-5 at Benton.

Airline fell to Ouachita Parish in the Ouachita Christian tournament.

At Loyola, Haughton’s Chandler Lytle went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI as the Bucs improved to 6-0.

Peyton Stovall went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. It was Stovall’s fifth home run of the season.

Parker Lowrie went 2-for-2 with a double. Roman Tolbert had two hits and two RBI. Carter Griffin drew three walks.

Jacob Hernandez went 4 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed three hits and struck out seven.

At Benton, the Tigers (6-2) had 17 hits. They turned the game into a rout with eight runs in the seventh.

Cade Stewart went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Brock Van Hoy went 3-for-3 with a double.

Grayson Gates had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Gavin Jacobs went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Clint Lasiter had a double and two RBI. Rylan Lawrence has two RBI.

Dane Stearns went the distance for the victory. He struck out eight.

Trenton Lape pitched a four-hitter as Parkway improved to 3-2. He struck out 15 and walked only one.

Lape also went 2-for-3.

Hayden Knotts had a home run, double and two RBI.

Airline’s game against Ouachita Parish was called after five innings because of rain.

Airline’s Hayden Waxley didn’t allow a hit or earned run in 3 2/3 innings.

Ouachita Parish scored five in the fourth with two outs, taking advantage of a double, single, three walks and an error.

Carson Carey had two of the Vikings’ three hits.

Airline dropped to 1-4.