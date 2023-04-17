High school baseball: Haughton, Parkway close regular season with victories

The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers closed the regular season with victories Monday.

Haughton edged Calvary Baptist 1-0 at Haughton, and Parkway defeated Quitman 11-1 at Parkway.

Plain Dealing closed its season with a 17-4 victory over Bossier at Plain Dealing.

At Haughton, Parx Walker scored the game’s only run on a single by Caleb Brown in the third.

Austin Anderson pitched the first four innings and Brown the final three.

Brown went 2-for-3 and Walker had a double.

Hal Harlan, who has coached multiple sports at Haughton, was honored before the game. He is retiring after 23 years.

Playoff pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Tuesday.

Haughton (22-11) was No. 13 in the non-select Division I power ratings before the victory. The No. 9-16 teams in the final ratings host first-round best-of-3 series.

At Parkway, Barrett Newman went 3-for-4 with five RBI in the five-inning game.

Shawn Driggers went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Brandon Levy went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Zach Schoenborn had two RBI.

Abel Thetford went three innings for the win. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Parkway (21-8) was No. 9 in the non-select Division I power ratings before the victory. The top eight teams in the final rating receive first-round byes.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions’ Reagan Foster had three RBI and Tyrese Kimble two.

Plain Dealing finished 5-12.