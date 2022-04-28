High school baseball: Haughton, Parkway set to begin second-round playoff series Friday

The Haughton Buccaneers and Parkway Panthers begin second-round Class 5A series Friday.

Haughton (27-6), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 11 Central-Baton Rouge (26-7) in Game 1 of their best-of-3 series at 6 p.m.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 with Game 2, if necessary, following.

Parkway (22-13), the No. 12 seed, faces No. 5 Zachary (23-12) in Game 1 of their series at 6:30. Game 2 is scheduled for 1 Saturday with Game 3, if necessary, following.

Haughton defeated No. 27 Southside 3-0 in the first round. Central downed No. 22 Alexandria 7-1.

Central finished tied for second in District 4-5A at 6-4. Zachary won the district at 9-1.

The Wildcats reached the quarterfinals last season, falling to Sam Houston two games to one.

Haughton made it to the quarterfinals for the first time since it began competing in Class 5A in 2012. The Bucs lost to eventual state champion Barbe two games to none, 4-3 and 5-1.

Parkway lost to eventual runner-up West Monroe two games to one in the second round last year. The Panthers advanced to the semifinals in 2019.

Zachary lost to East Ascension 9-6 in the first round last year.

Parkway first-year head coach Jim Shamblyn “Sham” Gabehart doesn’t need a scouting report on the Broncos. He was the pitching coach at Zachary last season, and the Panthers and Broncos faced off twice in the regular season.

Zachary won 6-3 on March 4 in the Sulphur tournament and 8-2 on March 18 in the Barbe tournament.

The Broncos were 12-11 on March 26 after being swept in a three-game series against Catholic. They have won 12 of 13 since then.