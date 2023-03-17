High school baseball: Haughton picks up non-district win; 1-5A series resume Saturday

The Haughton Bucs defeated Quitman 7-0 Friday at Haughton.

Caleb Brown earned his fourth win. He allowed two hits in four innings.

Brown and Austin Anderson had two hits each. Anderson and Christian Turner had two RBI each.

The Bucs (13-4) complete their District 1-5A series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shreve.

Parkway’s District 1-5A game against Southwood Saturday at 1 has been moved to Parkway.

Airline closes its series against Byrd at 1 at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

Benton resumes the first game of its series against Natchitoches Central at noon at Benton. The second game will follow.