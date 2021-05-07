High school baseball: Haughton rallies late to tie before falling to No. 1 Barbe 4-3 in Game 1 of their 5A quarterfinal series

The Haughton Buccaneers gave No. 1 seed Barbe a big-time scare in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Class 5A quarterfinal series Friday in Lake Charles.

Haughton scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3. But Barbe scored a run in the bottom of the inning and the Buccaneers from Lake Charles escaped with a 4-3 victory.

Barbe improved to 36-2. Haughton, the No. 8 seed, dropped to 28-9. Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday. If Haughton wins, a decisive Game 3 will start at approximately 3 p.m.

Barbe is ranked No. 4 in the nation by Baseball America. The Buccaneers have won 10 state championships. But Haughton was by no means intimidated by that or Barbe ace Jack Walker, a Mississippi State signee.

The Bucs from Bossier Parish took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Peyton Stovall singled with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on a Colin Rains’ groundout. After Chandler Lytle was hit by a pitch, Chase Keith brought Stovall home with a single.

Barbe quickly tied it, scoring a run with two outs in the bottom of the first. JV Vanek doubled and the next two batters were hit by pitches. Vanek scored on a passed ball.

After a third Barbe batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Haughton starter Caleb Brown limited the damage by inducing a flyout.

Barbe took the lead in the second, scoring another run with two outs on a hit-by-pitch, sacrifice bunt and a double. Barbe left two on after Brown induced another fly ball for the third out.

Barbe’s third run came on an error with two outs in the fourth. The Bucs’ only hit in the inning was a leadoff single.

Meanwhile, Walker, who improved to 13-0, retired 12 straight Bucs from the second through the fifth.

But Haughton rallied in the sixth. Leadoff batter Carter Griffin attempted to lay down a bunt and reached on an error.

Stovall drew a walk, putting runners at first and second. Rains then singled, scoring Griffin. Stovall advanced to third and scored on a wild pitch, tying the game at 3 with still no one out and a runner at second.

But a fielder’s choice followed by two strikeouts ended the threat.

Barbe led off the bottom of the inning with a groundout. Gavin Guidry drew a walk and advanced to third on a single by Kyle DeBarge. With two strikes on Vanek, DeBarge took off for second and Guidry stole home to put Barbe on top 4-3.

Austin Anderson, who entered the game after DeBarge’s single, struck out Vanek and induced a flyout.

Coleman Stafford singled with two outs in the top of the seventh. But a groundout ended the game.

Haughton finished with four hits off Walker, who had given up just two total in two complete games in the playoffs. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Barbe got just five hits off three Haughton pitchers. Brown allowed three in two innings and Keith two in 3 1/3. Anderson didn’t allow any.

DeBarge and Vanek led Barbe with two hits each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on Haughton’s GameChanger account.