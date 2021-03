The Haughton Bucs improved to 5-0 with a 9-3 victory over Sterlington on Wednesday at Haughton.

Colin Rains went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Roman Tolbert smacked a grand slam home run in the first inning.

Carter Griffin had a double.

Chase Keith went six innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven