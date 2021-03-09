High school baseball: Haughton runs record to 9-0; Benton earns seventh win

The Haughton Bucs remained undefeated and the Benton Tigers picked up another win Tuesday.

Haughton, off to a 9-0 start, routed Minden 16-4 at Minden. Benton improved to 7-2 with a 13-0 victory over St. Mary’s in Natchitoches.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to West Monroe 17-6 at Airline and Bossier dropped a 20-1 decision to Loyola at Rusheon.

At Minden, Haughton led 5-2 after five innings and then blew the game open with 11 runs in the top of the sixth.

Chandler Lytle went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Colin Rains went 2-for-3 with a double.

Peyton Stovall hit his sixth home run of the season. He also drew three walks.

Roman Tolbert had three RBI. Caleb Brown, Hunter Chavis and Stovall had two each.

Chase Keith got the win. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

At St. Mary’s, Grayson Gates pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks in the five-inning game.

Benton led 2-0 after three innings and then scored 10 in the top of the fourth.

Nine Tigers had at least one hit.

Clint Lasiter went 2-for-3 with a triple and double. Rylan Lawrence went 2-for-2. Cade Stewart went 2-for-3.

Gates had a double and three RBI. Dane Stearns had a double and two RBI. Jack Walters also had two RBI.

At Airline, Harrison Waxley went 2-for-3 with a double for the Vikings (1-7). Tristan Hargrave and Keegan Lehr had one double each.

At Rusheon, the Bearkats dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in district with the loss.

