High school baseball: Haughton sweeps Covington in first-round playoff series

The No. 10 seed Haughton Buccaneers swept No. 24 Covington 10-0 and 8-7 in a best-of-3 non-select Division I first-round playoff series Saturday at Haughton.

Haughton (24-11) will travel to Monroe to play No. 7 Neville (23-10) in the second round next week. Neville received a first-round bye.

Covington closed its season 24-11.

Christian Turner had a big day for the Bucs. He had two home runs, a double and six RBI.

Haughton, the designated visiting team, won Game 2 in dramatic fashion.

Trailing 6-5, the Bucs scored two in the top of fifth. They added one in the seventh to go up 8-6.

The Lions scored on a run on a groundout in the bottom of the inning then got back-to-back singles with two outs. But Caleb Brown induced a flyout to end the game and the series.

Colin Rains went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Turner went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Austin Anderson drew three walks.

In the seventh, Turner singled with two outs and Rains brought him home with his double.

Turner’s two-run homer over the right-field wall fence gave Haughton the 7-6 lead.

Drew Palmer and Dustin Meachum both had singles. Brayden Stovall had an RBI.

Gary Rondeau and Anderson didn’t allow a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Brown allowed one in 1 1/3. Rondeau got the win.

Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI in Game 1. His two-run homer with two outs in the fifth gave Haughton a 9-0 lead. His double in the second resulted in three runs,

Parx Walker went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Zach Ross went 3-for-4.

Rains went 2-for-4. Brown, Brayden Stovall and Meachum had one hit apiece.

Anderson had a double and two RBI and went the distance on the mound. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked one.

— Featured photo by Vallette Weaver