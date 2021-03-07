High school baseball: Haughton sweeps Loyola; Parkway gets win in tournament

The Haughton Bucs raised their record to 8-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Loyola College Prep on Saturday at Haughton.
Parkway split games in the Ouachita Christian tournament. The Panthers defeated West Ouachita 13-10 and lost to West Monroe 15-5.
Also in the Ouachita Christian tournament, Airline lost to University Lab 7-6 and West Ouachita 7-2.
In a District 1-3A game, Bossier fell to North Webster 17-5 at home.
Plain Dealing split a home doubleheader against Homer, winning 13-7 and losing 3-2.
At Haughton, Roman Tolbert went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the 7-2 victory.
Chase Keith and Colin Rains had two hits each. Both players doubled.
Peyton Stovall went 2-for-3. Hunter Chavis had two RBI.
Caleb Brown went 4 1/3 innings for the win.
Carter Griffin went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the second game.
Stovall had two hits, including a double. Chavis also had two hits.
Tolbert got the win, allowing two hits in four innings. Austin Anderson earned saves in both halves of the doubleheader.
Gabe Larry went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI in Parkway’s victory over West Ouachita.
Hayden Knotts went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Brandon Levy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Trenton Defatta had two hits. Sean Waits and Barrett Newman each had a double.
Hunter Delcomyn went 3 1/3 innings for the win.
Defatta went 2-for-3 with two RBI against West Monroe. Knotts and Lape both had doubles.
Parkway is 4-3.
Keegan Lehr went 2-for-3 with a double for Airline against University. Matthew Scripture went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Tyler Ferguson had two hits. Carson Carey had a double.
The Vikings (1-6) had just two hits against West Ouachita.
At Rusheon, Coleman Beeson and Avery Williams had two hits each in Bossier’s loss. AJ Green had two RBI.
Bossier dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in district.