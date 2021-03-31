High school baseball: Haughton sweeps Red River

The Haughton Bucs swept Red River 21-1 and 11-1 Wednesday at home.

Haughton, which improved to 17-4, is scheduled to resume District 1-5A play at Airline on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Both games went five innings.

Peyton Stovall hit his 12th home run of the season in the first game. He finished with two hits and six RBI.

Nine other Bucs had hits. Drew Palmer, Coleman Stafford and Carter Griffin all had doubles.

Caleb Brown went three innings for the win. Kameron Burn and Logan Carmack each pitched an inning.

Connor Blank went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI in the second game.

Burns went two innings for the win. Reese Seals also pitched two innings and Carmack one.

Elsewhere, Bossier dropped a 12-2 decision to St. Mary’s at Rusheon.

The Bearkats fell to 3-11.