High school baseball: Haughton’s Austin Anderson named Pitcher of the Year on LBCA All-Region I team; four other parish players honored

High school baseball: Haughton’s Austin Anderson named Pitcher of the Year on...

Haughton rising senior Austin Anderson has been named the Pitcher of the Year on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region I team.

Region I is comprised of all teams regardless of class in the parishes of Bossier, Caddo, Webster, DeSoto and Sabine.

Anderson was 9-2 with a 1.72 ERA for the full season. He had 77 strikeouts.

Anderson batted .398 with 12 doubles, one home run and 30 RBI.

Also making the team were 2022 Benton graduate Preston Hill, Parkway rising senior Zach Schoenborn at catcher, 2022 Airline graduate Harrison Waxley and Haughton rising senior Colin Raines.

Hill, a pitcher, was 5-2 with one save and a 0.913 ERA. He had 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.

Schoenborn, a catcher, batted .418 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBI. He had a slugging percentage of .694.

Waxley, a third baseman, batted .402 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 27 RBI.

Rains, an outfielder, set a school single-season record with 19. He also led the Bucs in batting average (.436) and RBI (34).

North DeSoto rising senior Robert Ashley was named Hitter of the Year.