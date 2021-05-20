High school baseball: Haughton’s Stovall, Benton’s Gates take top honors on LBCA All-Region 1 Team

Duplicating their awards on the All-District 1-5A team, Haughton senior shortstop Peyton Stovall and Benton senior pitcher Grayson Gates took top honors on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 1 team.

Region 1 includes Bossier, Caddo, Webster, DeSoto and Sabine Parishes..

Stovall, an Arkansas signee, batted .505 for the full season with 14 home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 43 RBI. He also stole 23 bases and drew 42 walks. Stovall’s on-base percentage was .664 and slugging percentage 1.031.

He played in every game for the Bucs, who went 28-10 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs for the first time, losing two close games to eventual state champion Barbe.

Gates, a Northwestern State signee, went 8-1 for the full season. He had an ERA of 2.319 with 77 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

Gates also produced at the plate. He batted .350 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 34 RBI.

Benton went 27-7 and won the District 1-5A championship.

Other players who made the team from Bossier Parish schools were Haughton senior pitcher Jacob Hernandez, Haughton sophomore pitcher Austin Anderson, Benton senior infielder Clint Lasiter, Benton senior infielder Rylan Lawrence, Parkway senior infielder Hayden Knotts, Benton senior outfielder Dane Stearns, Haughton sophomore outfielder Colin Rains, Parkway sophomore utility Brandon Levy and Benton senior utility Brock Van Hoy.

Hernandez, a BPCC signee, was 8-3 for the full season with a 2.54 ERA. He had 86 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.

Anderson was 5-1 and had seven saves. He had a 1.24 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.

Lasiter, a Louisiana-Lafayette signee, led the Tigers with a .470 batting average. He had 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 34 RBI.

Lawrence had a team-high 36 RBI. He batted .393 with six doubles and two triples.

Knotts, a shortstop and pitcher who signed with Northwestern State, batted .343 with 12 doubles, four, home runs and 25 RBI.

Stearns batted .369 with eight doubles, one triple and 23 RBI.

Rains batted .333 with five doubles, four home runs and 34 RBI.

Levy, a second baseman and pitcher, batted .366 with 10 doubles, three triples and 20 RBI.

Van Hoy, a first baseman and pitcher, batted .380 with nine doubles and 21 RBI.

2021 LBCA All-Region 1 Team

Region 1 = Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine

** (Coach must be a member of the LBCA)

Hitter of the Year — Peyton Stovall Sr. Haughton

Pitcher of the Year — Grayson Gates Sr. Benton

P Brett Remedes Sr. North DeSoto

P Evan Adcock Sr. C. E. Byrd

P Kirk Martinson Sr. C. E. Byrd

P Sawyer LaCoste Sr. C. E. Byrd

P Jacob Hernandez Sr. Haughton

P Austin Anderson Soph. Haughton

C Cole Joiner Sr. C. E. Byrd

C C. J. Watts Soph. Lakeside

IF Clint Lasiter Sr. Benton

IF Slade Netterville Sr. C. E. Byrd

IF Rylan Lawrence Sr. Benton

IF Hayden Knotts Sr. Parkway

IF Robert Ashley Soph. North DeSoto

OF Jack Walker Sr. C. E. Byrd

OF Dane Stearns Sr. Benton

OF Alex Roberts Sr. North DeSoto

OF Colin Rains Soph. Haughton

DH Hunter Willis Soph. Capt. Shreve

UT Mason Langdon Sr. C. E. Byrd

UT Brandon Levy Soph. Parkway

UT Brock Van Hoy Sr. Benton

UT Caden Akana Sr. Capt. Shreve

UT Jack Deville Jr. Many

UT A. J. Manasco Jr. Many

UT Bradley Dick Soph. Lakeside

