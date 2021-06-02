High school baseball: Haughton’s Stovall named Hitter of the Year on LBCA 5A All-State team; Benton’s Gates, Lasiter also make team

Haughton shortstop Peyton Stovall has been named the Outstanding Hitter on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State team.

Pitcher Grayson Gates and shortstop Clint Lasiter of District 1-5A champion Benton also made the team.

All three players are recent graduates. Stovall signed with Arkansas, Gates with Northwestern State and Lasiter with Louisiana-Lafayette.

Stovall batted .505 for the full season with 14 home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 43 RBI. He also stole 23 bases and drew 42 walks. Stovall’s on-base percentage was .664 and slugging percentage 1.031.

Gates went 8-1 for the full season. He had an ERA of 2.319 with 77 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. Gates also produced at the plate. He batted .350 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 34 RBI.

Lasiter led the Tigers with a .470 batting average. He had 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 34 RBI.

Barbe’s Jack Walker, a Mississippi State signee, was named the Pitcher of the Year.

Barbe’s Glenn Cecchini and Jesuit’s Kenny Goodlett shared Coach of the Year honors.

Barbe won the Class 5A championship, and Jesuit took the Division I title.

Byrd’s Mason Langdon was the only other player from a Northwest Louisiana school on the team. He was one of seven utility players selected.

Clint Lasiter

Grayson Gates



— Photos by Robert Summerlin