High school baseball: Hernandez pitches perfect game in Haughton victory

Haughton’s Jacob Hernandez pitched a perfect game in a 12-0, five-inning victory over Elysian Fields, Texas, Saturday,

The Bucs improved to 4-0 with a 10-5 victory over Atlanta, Texas, in their second game of the day. Both games were played at Benton.

Elsewhere, Parkway lost to Elysian Fields 6-5 at Parkway, and Bossier fell to North Caddo 25-11 at Rusheon.

At Benton, Hernandez struck out six of the 15 batters he faced.

The Bucs basically put the game away in the first inning with seven runs.

Six Bucs combined for eight hits. Chandler Lytle went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Colin Rains had four RBI. Peyton Stovall had a double and two RBI. Joshua Sewell and Parker Lowrie both had one hit and one RBI.

Stovall went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI against Atlanta. He has four home runs in four games.

Chase Keith went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Jackson Voigt went 2-for-3 with a double.

Hunter Chavis went 2-for-4. Carter Griffin had a double.

Starter Caleb Brown went three innings for the win. He was relieved by Austin Anderson, who allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings.

Reese Seals pitched a scoreless seventh.

At Parkway, Elysian Fields scored three in the top of the seventh to rally past the Panthers (1-2).

Parkway starting pitcher Trenton Lape had two of Parkway’s six hits, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI.

Lape gave up four hits and two earned runs in four innings. He struck out nine.

At Rusheon, Bossier (0-3) was down 15-11 after six innings. The Titans then scored 10 in the top of the seventh.

Coleman Beeson went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Andre Green, Caden White and Preston McClinton had two hits apiece.