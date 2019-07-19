High school baseball: Nine parish players named to coaches’ All-State teams

Nine players from Bossier Parish schools have been named to the 2019 Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State baseball teams.

Four players, including three from Parkway, were named to the Class 5A team. Five Benton players were named to the Class 4A team.

Airline catcher Hayden Travinski and Parkway third baseman/pitcher Eric Brown, pitcher Hayden Knotts and catcher Caleb Reese were named to the Class 5A team.

Travinski (LSU), Brown (Coastal Carolina) and Reese (Miss. College) will be freshmen college players this fall. Knotts is a rising junior.

Benton’s selections were pitchers Landon Joyner and Brock Van Hoy, catcher Cole Horton, outfielder Brennan Blaylock and infielder Sam Simmons.

Simmons (Murray State) and Horton (Northwestern State) are bound for college this fall. Joyner and Blaylock are rising seniors. Van Hoy is a rising junior.