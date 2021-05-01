High school baseball: Parish teams fall in opening games of 5A second-round playoff series

The three Bossier Parish teams in the Class 5A playoffs will have to sweep their opponents Saturday to stay alive after losing opening games in their best-of-3 second-round series Friday night.

District 1-5A champion Benton, the No. 7 seed, fell to No. 10 Dutchtown 6-1 at Benton. Haughton, the No. 8 seed, lost to No. 24 Captain Shreve 4-1 at Haughton.

Parkway, the No. 18 seed, dropped a 9-7 decision to No. 2 West Monroe at West Monroe.

Game 2 in the Benton-Dutchtown series is scheduled for noon. If Benton wins, the deciding game will follow 30 minutes after Game 2.

The second games in the other two series are scheduled for 1 p.m. The third games, if necessary, will follow.

At Benton, each team had five hits.

A hit-by-pitch, walk and error led to two Dutchtown runs in the top of the second. The Griffins added two more in the fourth on a double, single and sacrifice fly.

Dutchtown scored its final two runs in the sixth on a two-out single.

Benton (27-6) got on the board in the bottom of the inning on Rylan Lawrence’s RBI-single. Dane Stearns had a double and scored.

Dutchtown’s Nick Gisclair went the distance. He struck out four and walked only one.

Benton starter Brock Van Hoy allowed three hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 innings.

At Haughton, the Bucs (26-8) got just four hits, all singles, off Shreve’s Jackson Bleich.

The Gators got off to a fast start with three runs in the top of the first. Shreve (18-16) had four of its eight hits — three singles and a double — in the inning.

The Gators went up 4-0 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.

Haughton got on the board in the bottom of the inning on Colin Rains ‘ two-out single which scored Carter Griffin.

The Bucs had a chance for more with runners at second and third, but Bleich induced a groundout to end the threat.

Bleich struck out the side in the seventh. He finished with eight strikeouts.

Bleich also had two hits, including a double. Korbyn Harrell went 2-for-4.

At West Monroe, Parkway (20-11) led 3-2 after 4 1/2 innings, but West Monroe (23-7) put seven on the board in the bottom of the fifth.

The Panthers tried to rally, cutting the deficit to 9-5 with two runs in the sixth. They got within two with two more in the seventh before the Rebels shut the door.

West Monroe had two singles and two doubles in the fifth. Britt Jordan’s two-out double with the bases loaded made it 7-3.

The Panthers outhit the Rebels 12-6. Gabe Larry went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Brady Norcross went 3-for-4. Trenton Defatta also had three hits. Cameron Fink went 2-for-4.

Parkway starter Cade Josting allowed five hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Hunter Delcomyn allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Parkway took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk in the first.

The Panthers had a chance for more in the second but couldn’t take advantage of singles by Larry and Norcross.

Parkway went up 3-0 in the third on a bases-loaded walk and a Larry single.

Norcross, Brandon Levy and Defatta had consecutive singles with two outs in the sixth. Defatta’s scored Norcross and Levy.

Fink then singled, putting runners at first and second. But a groundout ended the threat.

Larry’s two-run homer with one out in the top of the seventh cut the Rebels’ lead to 9-7.

But Cole Brasher struck out the next two batters to give West Monroe the win.