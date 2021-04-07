High school baseball: Parish teams go 4-0 against 1-5A foes

Tuesday was a good day for Bossier Parish District 1-5A teams as all four came away with victories.

In the opener of a key two-game district series, Benton defeated Byrd 15-5 at Benton.

In the other series openers, Haughton downed Captain Shreve 7-3 at Shreve, Airline defeated Natchitoches Central 4-1 at Airline and Parkway routed Southwood 29-0 at Parkway.

Benton’s victory gave the Tigers (20-3, 7-0) a two-game lead in the standings. Haughton (21-4, 5-2), which has won seven in a row, moved into a tie for second with Byrd (17-4, 5-2).

Airline (8-5, 4-3) and Captain Shreve (10-13, 4-3) are tied for fourth.

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to North DeSoto 18-3 on the road.

At Benton, the Tigers trailed 5-4 after three innings before taking control with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Clint Lasiter tied it at 5 with a home run with one out. After five walks in a row, Owen Wainscott’s RBI-single made it 8-5.

Austin Berry’s sacrifice fly scored another run. Lasiter then hit a two-run double to make it 11-5.

Benton continued the onslaught with three runs in the fifth and ended the game with one in the sixth.

Grayson Gates went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the game. Rylan Lawrence went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Wainscott was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Dane Stearns reached base three times.

Gates got the win. He allowed nine hits and three earned runs in five innings while striking out seven.

The series is scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. Thursday at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

At Shreve, the Bucs scored five in the top of the fifth to rally from a 3-0 deficit.

Haughton loaded the bases with no one out. Austin Anderson led off with a walk. Hunter Chavis singled and Joshua Sewell walked.

Carter Griffin’s sacrifice fly gave the Bucs their first run. Peyton Stovall was hit by a pitch, loading the bases again.

Chandler Lytle then cleared them with a triple. Roman Tolbert’s single brought Lytle home, giving Haughton a 5-3 lead.

Tolbert and Chavis both went 2-for-3. Stovall had a double and walked twice.

Jacob Hernandez went four innings for the win. He gave up four hits and struck out five.

Anderson pitched three innings of no-hit ball and struck out five.

The series is set to wrap up at 6 Thursday at Haughton.

At Airline, Carson Carey pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

After two scoreless innings, the Vikings scored three in the bottom of the third.

Caden Long and Tyler Ferguson had back-to-back walks. Matthew Scripture, Harrison Waxley and Carey followed with singles.

The Chiefs (12-15, 2-5) cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth. But Airline answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a double by Ferguson and a single by Keegan Lehr.

Waxley continued his outstanding season at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple. Scripture had two RBI.

The teams are scheduled to close the series at 6 Thursday in Natchitoches.

At Parkway, 17 Panthers made plate appearances and 13 had hits in the five-inning game.

Cade Josting pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. He also went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Brandon Levy went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBI. Brady Norcross, Zachary Clute, Trenton Lape, Hayden Knotts and Zach Schoenborn all had doubles.

Parkway (12-9, 1-6) snapped a six-game losing streak. Southwood dropped to 6-17 and 0-7.

The series is scheduled to conclude at 6 Thursday at Southwood.

At North DeSoto, Coleman Beeson had two hits, including a double, for the Bearkats (5-13). Preston McClinton also had two hits.

Bossier is scheduled to host Logansport at 6 Thursday.

