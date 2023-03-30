High school baseball: Parkway, Benton take 1-5A series openers against parish foes

The Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers won the opening games of District 1-5A series against parish rivals Thursday night.

Parkway edged Haughton 7-6 at Parkway, and Benton rolled past Airline 14-3 at Airline.

In the other District 1-5A game, Byrd topped Captain Shreve 9-3. Natchitoches Central and Southwood are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday.

Parkway (17-4, 6-1) moved back into sole possession of first place. Benton (13-12, 5-2) and Airline (11-11, 5-2) are tied for second. Captain Shreve (14-9, 4-3) is fourth.

At Parkway, the Panthers scored all seven of their runs in the first two innings, getting two in the first and five in the second.

Haughton scored three in the second and two in the third. The Bucs cut the lead to one with a run in the top of the sixth on a passed ball with the bases loaded and two outs.

With runners at second and third, Parkway pitcher Brandon Levy, who had entered the game one batter earlier, induced a groundout to end the threat.

Haughton’s Zach Ross drew a one-out walk in the seventh, but Levy got a strikeout and popout to end the game.

Six Panthers combined for seven hits. Shawn Driggers went 2-for-4.

Trenton Lape smacked a two-run home run with two outs in the second to give the Panthers a 7-2 lead. Driggers and Zach Schoenborn also had RBI-singles in the inning.

Barrett Newman had two RBI in the game.

Driggers went 5 2/3 innings for the win.

Six Haughton players combined for eight hits. Austin Anderson went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Zach Ross hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Parx Walker hit a solo homer with two outs in the inning.

Haughton dropped to 15-8 overall and 2-5 in the series. The teams are scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Haughton.

At Airline, 10 Benton players combined for 15 hits in the six-inning game. Every Tiger that came to the plate got at least one.

Gavin Jacobs went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Cale Latimer had two doubles.

Kenner Lauterbach went 2-for-3. Brady Blaylock went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Hudson Brignac’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the third gave the Tigers a 9-0 lead.

Jackson Jones had two RBI. Griffin Sibley had a hit, walked twice and scored three runs.

Bryson Pierce got the win. He struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Airline’s Logan Scripture went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Collin Wiggins had a double.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 1 at Benton.