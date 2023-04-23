High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Chalmette in first-round playoff series

The No. 9 seed Parkway Panthers completed a sweep of No. 24 Chalmette with a 2-1 victory in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Saturday afternoon at Ronnie Coker Field.

Parkway (23-8), which won Game 1 3-0 Friday, will visit No. 8 St. Amant (25-9) in the second round.

Chalmette closed its season 18-13.

Chalmette was the designated home team in Game 2.

The Owls scored one in the bottom of the first. The Panthers tied it in the top of the second.

Brandon Levy led off with a double, advanced to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Barrett Newman.

The game remained tied until the top of the sixth.

Levy reached on an error and advanced to third on a two-out single by Newman. Newman stole second and Levy stole home.

The Panthers turned a double play in the sixth and ended the game with one in the bottom of the seventh.

Parkway had four hits, including a double by Abel Thetford and a single by Shawn Driggers.

Colton Smith went the distance. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked six.

Smith got himself out of a few jams.

After issuing a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the first, he induced a groundout to end the threat.

In the second, he picked off a runner at second with a throw to shortstop Levy for the first out.

The Owls loaded the bases with two outs. But Smith tagged out a runner trying to steal home on a throw from catcher Zach Schoenborn.

Chalmette had runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the third. But Smith got a strikeout and induced a groundout,

In the fifth, he got a strikeout with two outs and runners at first and second.

Owls sophomore Cameron Tipton went the distance. He struck out six and walked two.