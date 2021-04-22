High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Haughton

The Parkway Panthers will head into next week’s playoffs on a roll.

Parkway completed a two-game District 1-5A sweep of Haughton on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over the Buccaneers at Haughton.

The Panthers finished the regular season 19-10 after winning eight of their last nine games. They were 7-7 in district after an 0-6 start. Parkway was scheduled to finish the regular season Thursday against Claiborne Christian but the game has been canceled, according to the LHSAA website.

Haughton finished the regular season 25-7 overall and 9-5 in district. The Bucs will host a first-round playoff game next week.

In another 1-5A game Wednesday, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 2-0 at Shreve. The Vikings fell to 9-21 overall and 5-9 in district. The Gators finished district play 8-6 and are 15-16 overall.

In a non-district game, District 1-5A champion Benton lost to Neville 8-2 at home. Benton 25-5, 12-1) visits Natchitoches Central (14-19, 4-9) in its final regular-season game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

At Haughton, Parkway rallied from a 2-1 deficit after five innings.

The Panthers tied it with a run with two outs in the top of the sixth. Hayden Knotts led off with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. He scored on Trenton Defatta’s single.

Parkway broke the tie with two runs in the seventh.

Zach Scoenborn singled with one out. Tanner Kirkland, running for Schoenborn, advanced to second on Barrett Newman’s groundout and reached third on a passed ball. He scored on an error.

Gabe Larry scored from second on Knotts’ two-out single to make it 4-2.

Parkway’s Brandon Levy, Sean Waits and Hunter Delcomyn limited the Bucs to just one hit, a double by Carter Griffin.

Levy started and went 2 2/3 innings. Waits pitched 3 1/3. Delcomyn sat the Bucs down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Defatta had two of Parkway’s four hits and two RBI.

Haughton starter Jacob Hernandez allowed just one hit and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

The Bucs took advantage of walks and errors to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

At Captain Shreve, the Gators broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fifth then added another in the sixth.

Airline’s Caleb Hemmings allowed four hits in six innings and struck out seven.

Harrison Waxley’s double was one of four hits the Vikings managed off Shreve’s Caden Akana.

At Benton, Neville scored one in the fifth to go ahead 4-2 then pulled away with four in the sixth.

Clint Lasiter had two of Benton’s three hits, including a triple.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.