High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Natchitoches Central; Airline, Benton earn splits

The Parkway Panthers completed a District 1-5A series sweep of Natchitoches Central Thursday night, and Airline and Benton earned series splits with victories.

Parkway defeated Natchitoches Central 9-3 in Natchitoches, Airline rallied past Haughton 6-5 at Airline and Benton downed Captain Shreve 9-3 at Benton.

Parkway (15-3, 4-0) took sole possession of first. Airline (9-10, 3-1) and Captain Shreve (12-7, 3-1) are tied for second followed by Byrd (14-8, 2-2), Benton (9-12, 2-2), Haughton (14-6, 1-3), Natchitoches Central (16-4, 1-3) and Southwood (3-15, 0-4).

At Natchitoches Central, Parkway scored four in the first inning and led 8-0 after adding one in the second and three in the third. The Chiefs scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third on a home run by Brock Laird.

Eight Panthers combined for 12 hits. Barrett Newman went 3-for-3 with three RBI.

Shawn Driggers went 2-for-3. Zachary Clute went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Driggers went the distance. He scattered eight hits, struck out eight and walked only one.

Parkway is scheduled to play Captain Shreve Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shreve.

At Airline, the Vikings scored three with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Collin Wiggins was hit by a pitch. Mason Lusk and Braden Adams had back-to-back singles to get Airline within one. Noah Littleton then smacked a triple, scoring courtesy runner Austin Smith and Adams.

Seven Vikings combined for eight hits. Littleton went 2-for-3

Carter White pitched a complete game. He allowed six hits and two earned runs, walked two and struck out four.

Haughton’s Christian Turner went 2-for-3. Trent McGowen had an RBI-double.

Airline is scheduled to visit Southwood Saturday at 1. Haughton is scheduled to host Zwolle Friday at 5.

At Benton, Kenner Lauterbach went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Cale Latimer went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Bryson Pierce went 2-for-3. Hudson Brignac had a double.

Sawyer Simmons got the win. He allowed one earned run on two hits, walked two and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Daniel Jayroe retired the four batters he faced in relief.

Benton is scheduled to visit Byrd Saturday at 1.