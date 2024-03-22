High school baseball: Parkway downs Natchitoches Central

The Parkway Panthers defeated Natchitoches Central 5-3 Friday night at Ronnie Comer Field, earning a split of their District 1-5A series.

Parkway improved to 13-5 overall and 3-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for second with Captain Shreve (13-6, 3-1), one game behind Byrd.

Parkway hosts Shreve in the first of a two-game district series Saturday at 1 p.m.

Natchitoches Central (13-3, 2-2) scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead. But Parkway answered with four in the bottom of the inning.

Cole Snell led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Abel Thetford, Kamron Blackshire and Sean Waits all drew walks.

Maddox Cockerham gave the Panthers the lead with a sacrifice fly. Trent Howard and Jackson Holmes drew back-to-back walks to make it 5-3.

Snell went 2-for-3. Those were Parkway’s only hits but the Panthers took advantage of 11 walks and one hit-by-pitch.

Starter Colton Smith scattered seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Thetford allowed one hit and no runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief.