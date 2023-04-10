High school baseball: Parkway edges Airline in pitchers’ duel; Benton hammers Southwood

The Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers won District 1-5A games Monday night.

Parkway edged Airline 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel at Airline and Benton routed Southwood 19-0 in three innings at Southwood.

In the other District 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Byrd 7-0 at Byrd’s LSUS field and Captain Shreve defeated Southwood 11-0 Monday afternoon.

Benton (17-13, 9-2) now has a two-game lead over Parkway (18-7, 7-4) and Airline (13-14, 7-4). Shreve (18-11, 6-4) is two-and-a-half games back.

At Airline, Sean Waits pitched a two-hitter. He struck out two and walked four.

Parkway scored the game’s only run in the sixth. Brandon Levy drew a walk with one out and scored on Zach Schoenborn’s double.

Barrett Newman had two doubles in the game.

Airline’s Noah Littleton went six innings. He allowed four hits, struck out two and walked five.

Parkway hosts Byrd and Airline hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday. Both games start at 6.

At Southwood, seven Tigers combined for eight hits. Benton also took advantage of 11 walks.

Cole Weir went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.

Cale Latimer made it 19-0 with a grand slam home run in the third. He finished with six RBI.

Bryson Pierce had a double and three RBI. Kenner Lauterbach and Kannon Greer had two RBI each.

Benton visits Haughton Tuesday at 6.

At LSUS, Haughton’s Parx Walker went 2-for-2.

Byrd’s Brooks Brossette had a home run and two doubles. Kevin Robinson pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and no walks.

Haughton dropped to 17-10 overall and 4-7 in district. Byrd improved to 19-11 and 6-5.

At Huntington, Plain Dealing’s Coby Curry had two RBI in the four-inning game.

The Lions visit Haynesville Tuesday at 5:30 in a District 1-1A game.