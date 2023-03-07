High school baseball: Parkway gets 17 hits in win over Sterlington

The Parkway Panthers pounded out 17 hits in a 13-3, six-inning victory over Sterlington Tuesday at Sterlington.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to Texas High 4-2 at Benton, and Plain Dealing lost to Mansfield 15-1 at Mansfield.

At Sterlington, Brandon Levy went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.

Abel Thetford went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Sean Waits went 3-for-4.

Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Cole Snell went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Shawn Driggers went 2-for-4.

Brayden Thetford went three innings for the win. Colton Smith pitched two innings of relief and Trenton Lape pitched the sixth. Neither allowed a hit.

Parkway (8-2) begins a three-game series at Central-Baton Rouge Friday at 6.

At Benton, the Tigers had eight hits to Texas High’s six.

Gavin Jacobs went 2-for-3. Riley Bruton had an RBI-double.

Benton (5-7) begins a three-game series against St. Louis Catholic in Lake Charles Friday at 6.