High school baseball: Parkway has 18-run inning in victory over Texas High

The Parkway Panthers defeated Texas High 20-10 in the North DeSoto tournament Thursday.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to 2022 Class 5A state champion West Monroe 8-1 at Haughton in the first of a three-game series.

In the Sulphur tournament, Airline and Benton both lost to perennial 5A power Barbe 10-0, The Tigers also lost to Sulphur 10-0.

Parkway had 11 hits and scored 18 runs in the bottom of the second. The Panthers finished with 14 hits in the five-inning game.

Sean Waits went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI.

Zachary Clute had two hits, including a triple, and five RBI. Trenton Lape went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Abel Thetford had two hits. Brayden Thetford had a double and two RBI. Barrett Newman had three RBI.

Starter Shawn Driggers went three innings and gave up one hit,

Parkway (2-0) plays Ouachita Christian at 4 p.m. Friday in the tournament.

At Haughton, the Bucs had nine hits but couldn’t capitalize thanks to some outstanding defensive plays by West Monroe.

Caleb Brown and Christian Turner had two hits each. Zach Ross struck out five in relief.

The Bucs (2-1) and Rebels (2-1) meet again Friday at 6 at West Monroe. Game 3 of the series will be Saturday at 1 at Haughton.

At Sulphur, Gavin Jacobs got Benton’s only hit off Barbe’s JC Vanek in the five-inning game.

The Tigers fared better against Sulphur, getting five hits in the six-inning game.

Tanner Webb and Jackson Jones each pitched one inning in relief and didn’t allow a hit.

Benton (2-2) plays Concordia Lutheran Friday at 7 in the tournament.

Logan Scripture got Airline’s only hit off Barbe’s Diego Corrales in the six-inning game.

Starter Tyler Ferguson allowed four hits and only one earned run in four innings.

Airline (0-2) plays Sulphur at 1 and Beaumont Kelly at 4 Friday in the tournament.