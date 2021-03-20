High school baseball: Parkway, Haughton close Evangel tournament with wins Saturday

The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Bucs picked up victories on the final day of the Evangel Christian tournament Saturday.

Parkway won twice at home, defeating Arkansas High 10-2 and Ashdown, Ark., 10-1. Haughton cruised past Arkansas High 13-3 at Haughton.

Benton saw its nine-game win streak come to an end in the tournament. The Tigers fell to the host Eagles 6-4.

Airline dropped its final game in the Sulphur tournament, 4-2, to Dutchtown.

Bossier fell to Negreet 13-3 in the Stanley tournament.

At Parkway, the Panthers (11-3) extended their winning streak to seven.

Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-3 with two RBI against Arkansas High.

Cameron Fink smacked a bases-loaded double with two outs in the bottom of the first to give Parkway a 5-0 lead. Hayden Knotts and Trenton Defatta had singles in the inning.

Fink finished with four RBI. Trenton Lape had two.

Brandon Levy got the win. He didn’t allow a hit or earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

Defatta went 4-for-4 with three RBI against Ashdown. Knotts had two doubles and two RBI.

Barrett Newman went 2-for-3 with a double. Lape went 2-for-4 with a double. Schoenborn had two RBI.

Cade Josting allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked only one for the win.

Parkway is scheduled to open District 1-5A play at Byrd on Tuesday.

At Haughton, Peyton Stovall went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI for the Bucs (14-2) in the five-inning game.

Carter Griffin also went 3-for-3. He hit a home run and had two RBI.

Austin Anderson had two hits and two RBI. Hunter Chavis also had two hits.

Anderson went three innings for the win. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked only one.

Haughton is scheduled to host Benton in a District 1-5A opener Tuesday.

At Evangel, Benton (13-3) outhit the Eagles 7-4.

Dane Stearns had two hits, including a double. Jack Walters and Clint Lasiter had one double each.

Starter Grayson Mims gave up three hits and just one earned run in three innings. He struck out three. Cole Latimer allowed one hit and no earned runs in three innings of relief.

At Dutchtown, the game was scoreless through four innings. Dutchtown scored three in the bottom of the fifth. Airline (4-12) cut the lead to one with two in the top of the sixth but the Griffins answered with one in the bottom of the inning.

Carson Carey had two of the Vikings’ five hits.

Carter White allowed allowed three hits in four innings.

Airline is scheduled to open District 1-5A play against Southwood at home Tuesday.

At the Stanley tournament, Bossier dropped to 3-9 with the loss.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.