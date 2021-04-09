High school baseball: Parkway lone winner among parish 1-5A teams Thursday; Bossier edges Logansport

After sweeping their District 1-5A opponents Tuesday, parish teams came close to being swept Thursday in the conclusion of four two-game series.

Parkway was the lone winner, completing a sweep of Southwood with a 12-1 victory at Southwood.

Benton suffered its first district loss as Byrd earned a split with a 9-5 victory at the Yellow Jackets’ field at LSUS.

In the other games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 16-4 at Shreve, and Airline dropped a 13-9 decision to Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches.

Here are the standings through four rounds of district play with three to go: Benton (20-4, 7-1), Byrd (18-4, 6-2), Haughton (21-5, 5-3), Captain Shreve (11-13, 5-3), Airline (8-16, 4-4), Natchitoches Central (13-15, 3-5), Parkway (13-9, 2-6), Southwood (6-18, 0-8).

In a non-district game, Bossier edged Logansport 2-1 at the Bearkats’ field at Rusheon.

At Southwood, Parkway starting pitcher Sean Waits had two doubles and two RBI. Trenton Defatta went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Brandon Levy went 2-for-4 with a double. Trenton Lape had two hits and walked twice.

Waits, Hunter Delcomyn and Brayden Thetford limited the Cowboys to five hits. They had a combined seven strikeouts with no walks.

Parkway is scheduled to begin a two-game series at Airline at 1 p.m. Saturday.

At LSUS, Benton led Byrd 3-2 after three innings. The Yellow Jackets took a 6-3 lead with four runs on two walks, three singles and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.

The Tigers cut the lead to one with two in the top of the sixth. But the Jackets answered with three in the bottom of the inning.

Benton had eight hits, all singles. Clint Lasiter went 2-for-3. Dane Stearns had two RBI.

Brock Lambert, Brooks Brosette and David Favrot all had two hits for Byrd.

Benton is scheduled to open a two-game series against Captain Shreve at 1 Saturday at home.

At Haughton, Colin Rains went 2-for-2 for the Bucs. Chandler Lytle had a double.

The Gators had 16 hits in the six-inning game. Blake Fant and Korbyn Harrell had three each.

Shreve scored four in the top of the first. Haughton answered with two in the bottom of the inning.

The Gators added two more in the second. The Bucs scored one and trailed 6-3.

Shreve extended the lead to 10-3 in the fourth.

Haughton is scheduled to visit North Webster at 4 Friday before resuming district play at Southwood at 1 Saturday.

At Natchitoches Central, Airline built a 7-2 lead through 4.5 innings only to see the Chiefs tally with five in the bottom of the fifth and six in the sixth.

Airline’s Harrison Waxley blasted two home runs and had three RBI.

James Ross has a double. Tyler Ferguson had two RBI.

At Rusheon, Coleman Beeson went 2-for-2 with a home run as Bossier improved to 6-13.

Beeson also had a strong performance on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out 11 in six innings.

Avery Williams pitched a scoreless seventh.

For the season, Beeson is batting .577 with 10 doubles, one triple and two home runs with 13 RBI.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.