High school baseball: Parkway names new head coach

Parkway has hired Jay “Sham” Shamblyn Gabehart as head baseball coach.

Gabehart comes to Parkway from Zachary High School, where he was the pitching coach last season. Zachary, a perennial Class 5A power, went 15-13 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Gabehart replaces David George, who was head coach from 2017 to 2021.

The Panthers went 21-12 last season. They reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, losing to eventual state runner-up West Monroe two games to one. Parkway lost the decisive third game 4-3.

In 2019, Parkway won the District 1-5A title and reached the Class 5A semifinals. The Panthers went 31-6, tying a school record for victories.

Gabehart’s coaching career began at Campbellsville High School in Kentucky.

Three years later, he ventured to the Dominican Republic with the former head coach of the University of Kentucky, Keith Madison.

It was there he met legendary Parkview Baptist coach M.L. Woodruff, and while coaching together in the Dominican Republic a relationship was formed that led Gabehart to move to Louisiana.

His next six years were spent as assistant baseball coach and offensive coordinator at Parkview Baptist High School, where Gabehart helped lead the team to win two Class 3A state championships and as a 3A state runner-up.

From there he spent three years as head baseball coach at South Terrebonne High School, where the Gators were district runners-up two years in a row.

Gabehart then spent five years at the Dunham School as head baseball coach, where he oversaw facility improvements to both indoor and outdoor facilities, won District Coach of the Year in both 2018 and 2019 and led the team to the 2018 state semifinals.

In his time at Dunham, the 2019 team led the state in runs scored and grew the program to 57 players which ranked number one in his fourth and fifth years there.

Over his time as a coach, Gabehart has made lifelong relationships with his players and proven himself to be an asset on and off the baseball diamond. He is excited about the new challenge ahead as a Panther, as is Parkway Principal Jeremiah Williams.

“Coach Gabehart is a baseball junkie and I feel that he is the perfect fit for our program,” Williams said. “He checked all the boxes associated with the logistics of coaching the game of baseball and running a big time program. He has a history of developing baseball talent and putting kids in the position to play at the next level.

“We feel that his blue collar mentality will resonate at all levels of our baseball program and perpetuate a mentality of hard work and high expectations to our players. He has a championship program pedigree that we feel our players will thrive in for years to come.

“He not only is a very competent coach, but he also coaches to the heart of his players. Coach Gabehart has a desire to see his players become winners on the diamond as well as in the game of life. We feel that is the right fit, at the right time, for the Parkway High School baseball team. We welcome him to Panther Nation!”

