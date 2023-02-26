High school baseball: Parkway notches two wins on final day of tournament

Parkway won a pair of games Saturday on the final day of the North DeSoto tournament, defeating Ruston 3-2 and North DeSoto 8-6.

Elsewhere, Haughton dropped a 5-2 decision to 2022 Class 5A state champion West Monroe in the final game of a three-game series at Haughton

Benton fell to Beaumont, Texas, Kelly Catholic 5-3, and Airline lost to Houston Concordia Lutheran on the final day of the Sulphur tournament.

Parkway’s Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-3 with a double against Ruston.

Sean Waits got the win. He allowed five hits and no earned runs in six innings. Bradley Thetford pitched the final inning for the save.

Ashton Martin, Shawn Driggers and Trenton Lape all had two hits against North DeSoto.

Brandon Levy smacked a two-run home run in the first inning. Schoenborn had two RBI.

Gabe Armond went 4 2/3 innings for the win. Abel Thetford struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings to get the save.

Parkway (4-1) visits Elysian Fields, Texas, Tuesday.

At Haughton, Trent McGowen, Christian Turner and Dalton Meachum had two hits apiece.

Haughton (2-3) hosts Sterlington Tuesday.

At Sulphur, Benton’s Griffin Sibley went 3-for-3 with a home run. Kenner Lauterbach went 2-for-4. Hudson Brignac had a double.

Benton (2-4) visits Ruston Tuesday.

Concordia pitcher Eoghan Collins limited Airline to three hits. The Vikings (1-4) are playing in the Ouachita Christian tournament Thursday through Saturday.