High school baseball: Parkway opens 1-5A play with rout of Southwood

The Parkway Panthers opened District 1-5A play with a 15-0 victory over Southwood in three innings at Parkway.

The Panthers scored five in the first, three in the second and seven in the third.

Shawn Driggers went 3-for-3. Zach Schoenborn went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Sean Waits went 2-for-2. Trenton Lape had a double and two RBI. Abel Thetford had two RBI.

Driggers went two innings for the win. He struck out three.

The Panthers improved to 12-3. Southwood dropped to 2-11.

The teams are scheduled to compete the two-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Southwood.