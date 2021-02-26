High school baseball: Parkway routs Stanley for first win of season

The Parkway Panthers picked up their first win of the season Thursday, defeating Stanley 16-0 at Parkway.

In other games, Airline fell to Neville 7-1 in Monroe, Benton dropped a tough 11-10 decision to Elysian Fields, Texas, at Benton and Bossier lost to North Caddo 4-3 in nine innings at Rusheon.

At Parkway, Cade Josting and Sean Waits combined on a five-inning no-hitter. Josting struck out six in three innings. Waits struck out three in two.

The Panthers (1-1) got 14 hits. They also took advantage of seven Stanley errors.

Brandon Levy went 2-for-3 with a triple. Brady Norcross, Zachary Clute, Barrett Newman, Hunter Holder and Gabe Larry all had doubles.

Trenton Lape went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Holder and Norcross has two hits each. Newman, Zach Schoenburn and Holder had two RBI apiece.

At Benton, the Tigers (2-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within one but couldn’t complete the rally.

Grayson Gates went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Clint Lasiter went 2-for-4 with a double. Brock Van Hoy had two RBI.

The Tigers hurt themselves with six errors. Only one of Elysian Fields’ runs was earned. Starter Hayden Hable allowed three hits in two innings. Sawyer Simmons struck out six in three innings.

At Neville, the Vikings (0-2) got one hit, a triple by Tristen Hargrave. Neville managed just four hits off four Airline pitchers. Five of the Tigers’ runs were unearned.

At Rusheon, Coleman Beeson struck out 13 and didn’t allow an earned run in eight innings. He walked only one and came away with a no decision.

Beeson also drew five walks. Three were intentional. Caden White had an RBI.

The game went into extra innings tied at 1. The Titans scored three in the top of the ninth and held the Bearkats to two in the bottom of the inning.