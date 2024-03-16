High school baseball: Parkway sweeps Southwood; Haughton earns series split with Shreve

The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Bucs won District 1-5A games Saturday.

Parkway swept Southwood 15-0 and 17-0 in a doubleheader at Ronnie Coker Field. Haughton defeated Captain Shreve 3-1 at Shreve to earn a split of their district series.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 1-0 in eight innings in Natchitoches and Airline lost to Byrd 3-0 at Airline.

At Parkway, Colton Smith and Shawn Driggers combined for a no-hitter in the four-inning first game. Smith went three innings and struck out seven. Driggers struck out three in the final inning.

Abel Thetford went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI. Cole Snell went 2-for-3 with a double.

Kamron Blackshire had four RBI. Maddox Cockerham had three.

Shawn Driggers drew three walks.

The Panthers took advantage of 22 walks in the four-inning second game. Cockerham and Gabe Armond drew three each.

Sean Waits went 2-for-3. Jackson Holmes had a double and two RBI.

Armond pitched a no-hitter. He struck out seven and walked one in three innings.

Parkway (12-4, 2-0) is scheduled to begin a two-game series against Natchitoches Central Tuesday at 6 in Natchitoches.

At Captain Shreve, Haughton starter Ashton Neighbors allowed two hits, struck out six and walked four in five innings. Landon Rolland didn’t allow a hit or issue a walk in the final two innings. He struck out three.

Braden Adams went 3-for-4. Brayden Stovall went 2-for-2 with a double.

Christian Turner had a triple.

The Bucs scored single runs in the third fourth and fifth.

Adams singled with two outs in the third and Turner followed with his triple.

Bryson Baker had a two-out RBI-single in the fourth. Justin Adkison led off with a single.

Turner scored the final run in the third on a error with two outs.

Haughton (12-4, 1-1) is scheduled to open a two-game series Tuesday at Airline at 6. Captain Shreve dropped to 11-5 and 1-1.

At Natchitoches Central, the Chiefs won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Brock Laird singled with one out and scored on a double by Titus Williams.

Benton starter Thomas Allen went seven innings. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four.

The Tigers had four hits, all singles. The Chiefs had seven. The only extra-base hit was Williams’ double.

Natchitoches Central starter Ross Lindsey struck out 10 and walked one in five innings.

The teams split the series. Benton (13-4, 1-1) is scheduled to host El Dorado, Ark., Monday at 6 then open a two-game series against Captain Shreve Tuesday at home.

At Airline, the Vikings got four hits off Byrd’s Tyler Wooldridge, who struck out 11 and walked three. Drew Robinson had double.

Airline starter Carter White allowed five hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Ayden Hawn pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts and no walks.

Airline dropped to 6-9 and 0-2. Byrd improved to 7-10 and 2-0.