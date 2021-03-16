High school baseball: Parkway’s Lape tosses no-hitter; Benton wins 7th straight; Bossier wins

Parkway’s Trenton Lape threw a no-hitter and Benton extended its winning streak to seven in high school baseball action Tuesday evening.

Parkway downed Loyola 3-0 at Frank Cicero Field, and Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 5-3 on the road.

Also, Bossier picked up its second win of the season, edging Haynesville 15-14 at Haynesville.

Haughton dropped its second straight, falling to Neville 7-4 at Haughton.

At Frank Cicero Field, it took Lape only 71 pitches to complete the no-hitter. He struck out 11 and walked just two.

Parkway (8-3) took advantage of a couple of errors to score a run in the first inning,

It was still a 1-0 game going into the sixth. Cameron Fink led off with a walk. With two outs, he advanced to third on a wild pitch. Brady Norcross walked and stole second.

Barrett Newman then doubled to right field, scoring Fink and Norcross.

At Calvary Baptist, Benton (11-2) scored three in the top of the seventh to rally for the victory.

Austin Berry led off with a double and scored on Clint Lasiter’s one-out double. Grayson Gates’ double with two outs brought Lasiter home.

Rylan Lawrence then scored Owen Wainscott, running for Gates, with a single.

Dane Stearns led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4. Lawrence went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Lasiter also went 2-for-4. Jack Walters hit a solo home run.

Gates went the distance, scattering eighth hits and allowing one earned run.

At Haughton, Carter Griffin and Roman Tolbert both went 2-for-3 for the Bucs (11-2). Tolbert had three RBI.

At Haynesville, Bossier improved to 2-7 with the victory.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.