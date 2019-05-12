High school baseball: Parkway’s season ends with semifinal defeat

Parkway’s outstanding season came to a close Sunday night with a 4-0 loss to Sam Houston in the Class 5A semifinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball State Tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Parkway, the No. 3 seed, finished the season 31-6, tying a school record for victories. The Panthers won the District 1-5A championship for the first time. They reached the semifinals for the first time since 1998 when Parkway won the Class 4A state title.

Parkway’s senior class leaves a strong legacy. The Panthers went 9-17 in 2016 when they were freshmen. They improved to 18-15 in 2016 and 25-10 in 2017.

Second seed Sam Houston (36-4) will play No. 1 Barbe for the state title Tuesday. Barbe defeated No. 5 West Monroe 8-1 in the other semifinal.

Parkway did not have an answer for Sam Houston pitcher Cameron Meeks. He pitched a one-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Sophomore Gabe Larry’s two-out double in the fifth prevented Meeks from pitching a perfect game. Meeks also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Parkway sophomore started Hayden Knotts allowed five hits in four innings but only one earned run.

Eric Brown allowed three hits and two runs in two innings of relief.

Sam Houston’s first run in the bottom of the third was unearned. Silas Ardoin reached second on an error with two outs and courtesy runner Kolby Moss advanced to third on a passed ball. Moss scored on a Meeks’ single.

The Broncos added one in the fourth with two outs. Hunter Goatreaux led off with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. He scored on a single by Brandon Goodeaux.

Sam Houston’s final two runs came in the fifth thanks to three singles and a wild pitch.