High school baseball: Parkway’s Smith pitches one-hitter in 2-0 victory over Benton; Haughton wins

Colton Smith pitched a one-hitter as the Parkway Panthers defeated the Benton Tigers 2-0 in a District 1-5A game Saturday at Parkway.

In the other 1-5A games, Haughton topped Southwood 16-2 at Haughton, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 7-1 at Shreve and Byrd defeated Natchitoches Central 5-2 in Natchitoches.

Every 1-5A team has completed district play except Shreve and Natchitoches Central. They are scheduled to play a makeup game Monday.

Benton (19-14, 11-3) is the district champion. Parkway (20-8, 9-5) is currently solo second. Shreve (21-12, 8-5) will tie for second if the Gators defeat Natchitoches Central.

Airline (15-16, 8-6) is fourth followed by Byrd (20-13, 7-7), Haughton (21-11, 6-8), Natchitoches Central (24-8, 6-7) and Southwood (4-28, 0-14).

At Parkway, Smith struck out nine and walked none. He faced three over the minimum.

Brady Blaylock had Benton’s lone hit, a leadoff single in the fourth. After his single, the Panthers turned a double play.

Benton’s Cale Latimer came close to matching Smith. He allowed three hits, struck out six and walked two in six innings. Thomas Allen didn’t allow a hit in the seventh.

Parkway scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Zachary Clute singled with one out and advanced to second.

Barrett Newman was intentionally walked with two outs. Clute and Newman advanced on a passed ball.

Ashton Martin then singled to left field, scoring Clute and Newman.

Parkway’s Abel Thetford had a double.

Parkway closes the regular season Monday at 6 against Quitman at home.

Playoff pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Tuesday. According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 9 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top eight teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes. The next 9-16 host first-round games.

Benton closes the regular season Monday at Ashdown, Ark. The Tigers are No. 18 in the power ratings.

At Haughton, Colin Rains went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBI.

Austin Anderson had two triples. Drew Palmer hit a home run and had three RBI.

Dalton Meachum went 2-for-3. Brayden Stovall had two RBI. Christian Turner had a triple.

Haughton closes the regular season against Calvary Baptist Monday at 5 at home.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Bucs are No. 12 in the non-select Division I power ratings.

At Captain Shreve, Gators starter John Hoyt Chance limited Airline to four hits in six innings. Collin Wiggins went 2-for-3. Shreve had six hits.

The game was the Vikings final one in the regular season.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline is No. 23 in the non-select Division I power ratings. The top 24 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

Captain Shreve is No. 7 in the select Division I ratings.

Elsewhere Saturday, Plain Dealing fell to Ringgold 22-14 in a District 1-1A game at Plain Dealing.

The Lions led 13-11 after six innings, but the Redskins scored 11 in the top of the seventh.

Whitney Kirby went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Jerry Harris had a double and two RBI.

Cade Demoss had two RBI. Tyrese Kimble struck out nine in six innings.

Plain Dealing is scheduled to close its season against Bossier Monday at 6 at home.