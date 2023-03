Reagan Foster had five RBI as Plain Dealing opened District 1-1A play with a 15-4 victory over Homer Monday at Plain Dealing.

Foster had two hits, including a bases-loaded double that ended the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Joshua Miller had two RBI.

Tyrese Kimble allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 14.

Foster got the final two outs.

The Lions visit Ebarb Tuesday.