High school baseball: Rondeau shines in Haughton victory

The Haughton Bucs defeated Sterlington 4-2 Tuesday at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Benton dropped a tough 9-8 decision to Ruston at Ruston, Airline fell to Texas High 10-5 in Texarkana, Bossier lost to Northwood 15-0 at Northwood and Plain Dealing fell to Stanley 19-0 at Stanley.

At Haughton, Gary Rondeau earned his second win of the season. He allowed five hits and struck out 11 in six innings.

Austin Anderson pitched a perfect seventh for his first save.

Christian Turner had an RBI-triple in the second inning. Dalton Meachum had two RBI.

Haughton (3-3) hosts Stanley at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

At Ruston, a Benton rally came up just short. The Tigers trailed 8-0 after the first two innings then cut the deficit to three with five runs in the third.

Ruston added a run in the bottom of the third. Benton scored three in the fifth to get within one. The Tigers got back-to-back two-out singles by Bryson Pierce and Riley Bruton in the sixth. But a strikeout ended the threat.

Benton went down in order in the seventh.

The Tigers pounded out nine hits. Bruton went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Pierce went 2-for-4 with a triple.

Gavin Jacobs went 2-for-4 with a double. Cale Latimer had two RBI.

Daniel Jayroe allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Sawyer Simmons struck out four, walked none and allowed one hit in two innings.

Benton (2-5) visits Evangel Christian Tuesday at 6.

At Texas High, Airline’s Braden Adams and James Ross had one double each,

Starting pitcher Tyler Ferguson had a hit and drew two walks.

Ferguson allowed two hits and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Mason Lusk gave up two hits and no earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked none.

Airline (1-5) is scheduled to play Denham Springs Thursday at 4:30 at West Ouachita in the Trey Altick Classic.

Note: This report is based on information provided by coaches or found on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.