High school baseball: Season gets underway Monday

The 2023 season gets underway Monday.

Airline visits West Monroe, Benton hosts Evangel Christian, Haughton hosts Alexandria and Parkway hosts Cedar Creek. Plain Dealing visits Homer Tuesday.

Last year, Haughton, Benton and Parkway shared the District 1-5A championship with Airline finishing just one game behind them.

It won’t be a surprise if the race for the title is tight again this season.

Brian Harvey takes over as Parkway’s head coach after serving one year as an assistant under Sham Gabehart, who left after one season.

Harvey is a veteran coach who previously was the head coach at North Caddo, Southwood and Bossier.

The Panthers are coming off a 23-15 season. They lost to Zachary two games to one in a second-round playoff series.

LSU signee Trenton Lape, Louisiana signee Brandon Levy and Northwestern State signee Zach Schoenborn top the list of returning players.

Lape, who can play just about any position, batted .346 with six home runs and 22 RBI last season. He was unable to pitch last season after undergoing arm surgery.

Levy, an infielder and pitcher, was a first-team All-Parish selection in 2021, but he missed last season after having arm surgery.

First-team All-District catcher Zach Schoenborn led the Panthers in batting average at .418 last season. He hit five home runs and had 31 RBI.

Other returning starters are senior outfielders Barrett Newman and Ashton Martin, junior infielder/pitcher Shawn Driggers, junior infielder/pitcher Sean Waits and senior/infielder Zach Clute.

Harvey also expects to get contributions from Abel Thetford, Gabe Armond, Carter Wells and Maddox Cockerham.

Haughton coach Glenn Maynor returns only three starters from last season’s 28-9 team — senior pitcher/first baseman Austin Anderson, senior outfielder Colin Rains and senior shortstop Caleb Brown.

Anderson was both the Pitcher of the Year and the Player of the Year on the All-District team.

He was 9-2 with a 2.96 ERA and had 51 strikeouts in 61 innings. He batted .398 with 12 doubles, one home run and 30 RBI.

Rains, a first-team All-District selection, batted .436. He set a school record with 19 doubles and also had one triple, one home run and 34 RBI.

Anderson and Rains both signed with Northwestern State.

The Bucs have a pitching staff with experience. Juniors Gary Rondeau, Zach Ross and Brogan Walker round out the staff.

Newcomers to watch include sophomore outfielder Christian Turner, senior outfielder Parx Walker, senior designated hitter Drew Palmer, sophomore infielder Trent McGowen, junior second baseman Dalton Meachum and sophomore catcher Landon Gaby.

Dane Peavy enters his second season as head coach after guiding the Tigers to a 20-12-2 mark. Benton lost to Ponchatoula 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

Seven starters return off that team — seniors Sawyer Simmons (left-handed pitcher), Cale Latimer (right-handed pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter), Kenner Lauterbach (shortstop) and Cole Weir (leftfielder), juniors Bryson Pierce (pitcher) and Hudson Brignac (second baseman), and sophomore Griffin Sibley (catcher).

Simmons, Latimer and Weir were first-team All-District selections.

Simmons was 4-3 with a 1.94 ERA. He struck out 50 in 39 2/3 innings. Latimer had a .078 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

Senior pitcher/infielder Riley Bruton is back after missing last season with an injury.

Peavy will also be counting on newcomers Jackson Jones (sophomore pitcher/outfielder) and Thomas Allen (sophomore pitcher).

Veteran Airline coach Toby Todd returns two first-team All-District selections off last season’s 16-14 squad — junior pitcher Carter White and senior utility Clayton Brandon.

Senior Mason Morgan was a second-team All-District outfielder.

Pitcher Tyler Ferguson, a Copiah-Lincoln Community College signee, is also back.

Bossier will be looking for improvement under Head Coach Brandon Varner.

Coach Brian Morrow’s Plain Dealing Lions are coming off an 8-12 season.

Junior Cole Modisette and sophomore pitcher Whitney Kirby were second-team All-Districts 1-1A selections last season.